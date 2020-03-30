PHILADELPHIA — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose of threat on citizens around the world, teachers are looking for creative ways to reach their students.

Vincent Garrett is a teacher at Grover Cleveland Elementary Mastery Charter School in Philadelphia. He went to social media to tell students his “support and care hasn’t stopped because we’re faced with some challenges.”

In a heartfelt social media video, Garrett encouraged students to do work while staying at home

“I love y’all so much. I miss y’all so much. I’m bored out of my mind,” Garrett said. “Get your work done, no excuses.”

Garrett, who also mentors middle school students, told his 7th and 8th graders says students who are not doing their work won’t get recess when they come back to school.

“Get your work done and stop giving your parents are hard time,” Garrett said. “And if you need something, reach out to someone at the school.”

He proceeded to do the “mop dance” made popular on social media.

Check out his message in the video player above.

