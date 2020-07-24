Some teachers from Manatee and Sarasota counties are telling health departments to advocate for online learning.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Teachers are rallying to tell school district leaders to keep schools virtual instead of reopening brick and mortar.

Teachers from Manatee and Sarasota got in their cars and honked outside each of the counties' health departments to get their attention.

They want the heads of the health departments to advocate on their behalf to keep schools online for at least the first quarter.

Teacher Denise Dienna told 10 Tampa Bay what scares her the most is seeing more COVID-19 infections.

“Myself getting sick, my husband getting sick, my children getting sick, students getting sick, they’re parents and grandparents getting sick. This disease does cause severe sickness and death.”

Teachers at Friday's rally want to see the positivity rate drop to under five percent before returning to the classroom. They want people to work together across the state to wear masks and lower the number of cases.

