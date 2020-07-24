x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

coronavirus

Teachers honk frustrations over reopening schools in Florida

Some teachers from Manatee and Sarasota counties are telling health departments to advocate for online learning.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay
Dozens of drivers honked their horns in a protest outside area health departments.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Teachers are rallying to tell school district leaders to keep schools virtual instead of reopening brick and mortar. 

Teachers from Manatee and Sarasota got in their cars and honked outside each of the counties' health departments to get their attention. 

They want the heads of the health departments to advocate on their behalf to keep schools online for at least the first quarter.

Teacher Denise Dienna told 10 Tampa Bay what scares her the most is seeing more COVID-19 infections. 

RELATED: Florida passes 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

RELATED: DC orders visitors from 'high-risk' states to self-quarantine

RELATED: SCAT bus operator tests positive for COVID-19

“Myself getting sick, my husband getting sick, my children getting sick, students getting sick, they’re parents and grandparents getting sick. This disease does cause severe sickness and death.”

Teachers at Friday's rally want to see the positivity rate drop to under five percent before returning to the classroom.  They want people to work together across the state to wear masks and lower the number of cases.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter