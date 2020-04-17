ATLANTA — A Georgia teen is going the extra mile for healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

13-year-old Sara Robinson, aka “Sara Sews” from Bremen, has sewn over 3,000 face masks that she donated all over Georgia to doctor’s offices, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, UPS pilots, hospitals, city workers, and many more.

“A couple weeks ago a friend of ours who works for Ambucare reached out, asked us to make some cloth masks since the surgical masks…you can’t get many of them,” Robinson said. “So we started working on them and we came up with our masks, which what it does when you put it on the pleats stretches out so you can get it from your nose to below your chin.”

Sara, an entrepreneur, shifted her business of making aprons and accessories to also help those in need.

“We've donated mostly in Bremen, but we've also donated to New York to the hospitals there. We’ve donated to Ambucare, nursing homes, city workers, essential workers in Bremen, and nurses in the Bremen area. We’ve sewn over 2,000 of them, and donated them,” Robinson said.

Sara was recently recognized by her mayor and town council as a hometown hero for her work. Sara's the first person to be awarded a Hometown Hero in Bremen.

