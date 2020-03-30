DALLAS — A father-daughter duo in Texas is not letting social distancing get them down.

Michael and Ali Hoffman are no strangers to going viral. Five years ago, they made a dance video when they were stuck in their Dallas home due to ice.

Now, they are making a comeback with a quarantine routine. This time it's to Jess Glynne's "Hold My Hand."

It was a perfect thing to help them pass the time while social distancing has many people stuck at home.

Allie posted the video to her Facebook and YouTube channels.

