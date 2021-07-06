'That gave me hope': Central Georgia COVID-19 long-hauler hopes for relief from persistent symptoms after US offers help

Macon-area employees with long COVID-19 may not be aware of this information or the available resources.

MACON, Ga. — Some Americans who are suffering long-term effects of COVID-19 may qualify for help from the federal government.

We spoke to a COVID-19 "long-hauler" and also checked to see what resources are currently available.

What is a COVID-19 long-hauler?

According to the CDC, COVID-19 long-haulers are people experiencing a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing symptoms four weeks or more after first contracting the virus.

"You start wondering why it happened or why it happened to someone else," Matthews said.

Clayton Matthews tested positive in June 2020.

"Here I am now in, I guess now August, the following year, and I am still waiting for my smell and taste to come back," Matthews said.

His other symptoms are short-term memory loss, weight loss, and periods of depression.

Matthews said, "I would describe it best as living in a black-and-white movie in a color world."

Most COVID-19 survivors' symptoms go away. His haven't.

"It's not like something that's always present. It's not like a sharp pain you're feeling, more like a nagging injury," Matthews said.

In July, President Biden announced long-haulers may be entitled to help under the Americans with Disabilities Act if their symptoms affect them on the job.

Taryn Williams works directly for the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy.

Williams said, "We talk a lot about disability, but it's important to know even if someone doesn't think of themselves as having the disability, they may might the definition under the ADA, and this extends to long COVID-19."

"That gave me hope. Look, I am able-bodied. I can do my work and I can do it very well, but this is a hindrance and we don't know for how long we will be able to do this. My first thought was, 'Good.' Good, because it felt like validation. I know there is research on it, but now governmental bodies are starting to recognize it. It is good they are starting to talk about this. I think it's as much as a neurological disease as much as a physical disease," Matthews said.

Tracie DeFreitas works directly with the U.S. Department of Labor's Job Accommodation Network, which provides free, confidential guidance for people with disabilities.

DeFreitas said, "If someone is having difficult as a result of symptoms from long COVID-19 and it's affecting them from the ability to do their job, JAN is a resource that can help with that."

According to a report in March by the University of California Davis, one in four COVID-19 patients have long-term symptoms.

We first interviewed Matthews in March of 2021.

In this interview, he shares his initial thoughts about being a COVID-19 long-hauler and losing 40 pounds in a span of nine months.