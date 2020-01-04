MACON, Ga. — Health care specialists with the North Central Health District are testing patients showing signs of the coronavirus at testing sites.

"If the person is not symptomatic at the time, we're testing them, the viral load may be too low and we may not get accurate results once the testing is completed," says Heather Holloway, a nurse with the North Central Health District.

Right now, local health departments are targeting specific people across state.

"We're looking first and foremost to our healthcare workers and first responders, those that are of advanced age, that have co-morbidities that make them more immune-compromised, more susceptible to COVID-19, those that are caring for individuals that are immune-compromised, and those that are in congregate settings that could be easily spread among the group that they live in."

The North Central Health District says a person showing signs of COVID-19 should first see their primary care doctor. The doctor puts the patient into a system creating a "person under investigation" ID number.

Then, the patient is contacted for an appointment at the testing site. Nurses come outside to meet patients and collect a sample.

"The patient can sneeze or cough. Our nurses are donning face masks, goggles, N95 respirators, gowns, and gloves."

While local health departments are working to determine accurate numbers of COVID-19 cases, testing is limited to certain groups like the elderly or people with compromised immune systems.

"Testing is limited across the state and nationwide because we are all testing and we all are looking for those cases and to identify those cases in our own communities."

Now, you won't get the results right away after being tested. Once the local department of health gets the results back, a public health rep will contact you, and then walk you through the next steps if you are positive.

RELATED: Georgia couple has remote wedding ceremony via Zoom amid COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: April bills are due. Here's a survival guide.

RELATED: Businesses may get COVID-19 relief loans as soon as Friday

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House warns US to brace for 'rough two-week period'

RELATED: Georgia COVID-19 recovery statistics not available

RELATED: Central Georgia doctors utilize telehealth to see patients during COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: What you should do if you can't pay your rent or mortgage due to COVID-19

RELATED: These are the coronavirus hot spots in Georgia

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Georgia Coronavirus Interactive map

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.