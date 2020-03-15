MACON, Ga. — With the push for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, a large number of events, concerts, and festivals have been either postponed or cancelled.

However, if you stopped by Central City Park in downtown Macon this weekend, you would not have been able to tell.

Families, friends, and skateboarders alike were taking full advantage of the park's facilities and the spring-like weather.

"Life doesn't stop no matter what's going on in this world," said park-goer Annette Dean. "Life has to go on... we can't stop doing our daily activities because of the coronavirus."

Dean was out getting some fresh air and barbecuing with her family. While she is still concerned about COVID-19 and taking the necessary precautions, she said she doesn't want to stop living life.

"I'm just doing my daily activities, hand washing, sanitizing and going on," said Dean.

While many events are still being postponed, your local parks will be open during their normal hours for the time being.

