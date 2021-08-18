Doctor Clark says if you have an infant, breastfeeding is one way you can protect your infant.

MACON, Ga. — As the Delta variant continues to spread, more children are getting sick.

That has many parents with infants and toddlers wondering how to best protect their children from COVID-19 since they aren't old enough for vaccination.

Brooke Carswell of Milledgeville has two daughters, a 4-year-old and a 13-year-old.

When it comes to the Delta variant, she's most concerned for her youngest daughter.

"She's smaller. She has a weaker immune system and there's nothing available," Carswell said.

Right now, children under the age of 12 can't get vaccinated.

With the girls back in school, Carswell worries about who they come in contact with.

In fact, her youngest daughter, who isn't old enough to be vaccinated yet, got infected with COVID-19 somewhere some time last week.

"My youngest started having sniffles on Tuesday, and by Friday, she was absolutely miserable," Carswell said.

Now, the three of them are quarantining, and Carswell wishes she could have protected her daughters more.

So what can you do to protect those who still aren't old enough for vaccination?

Doctor Edward Clark with the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital says the first thing you can do is get vaccinated yourself.

"If you're able to get vaccinated, you should be vaccinated. That way, you are decreasing your risk of catching COVID, as well as your risk of spreading that to your infant or child," Clark said.

Second, make sure everyone around your young children is vaccinated.

Clark also said, "Be careful with who you are exposing them to. If you have family aren't vaccinated, that's not who you want to go party with."

Doctor Clark added washing your hands routinely is another thing you can do to protect children who still can't get vaccinated.

If you have an infant, breastfeeding is another way you can protect your infant, according to Clark.