MACON, Ga. — A third employee at Southwest High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to a news release from Bibb County Schools spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley.

The district says due to FERPA and HIPAA; they can't provide further information about their conditions.

All county schools have been closed since Monday, March 16 due to coronavirus and students are currently using online classes.

The release says all buildings are undergoing deep cleaning.

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to practice germ prevention:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water a not available, us an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands. • Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

