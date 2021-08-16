x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Barrow County firefighter, Army veteran dies from COVID-19 complications

Tim Watson was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — He served his country -- and he served his community. 

Tim Watson, a firefighter and EMT with Barrow County, died Sunday after complications from COVID-19, the department announced.

Watson began working with Barrow County Emergency Services in 2015, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard, they said. 

"We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," they wrote on Facebook. 

Across the metro, a Carroll County deputy fire chief also died from COVID-19, the county said. Tommy Hopson had been with the county since 1990. In Hall County, a former Marine who had been with Hall County Fire Services since 2007, FAO Shaun Stringer, also died. The cause of his death is unknown. 

Credit: Barrow County Emergency Services
Tim Watson

RELATED: Carroll County fire deputy chief dies from COVID-19

RELATED: Florida police officer dies from COVID-related complications, police say