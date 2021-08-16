Barrow County firefighter, Army veteran dies from COVID-19 complications

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — He served his country -- and he served his community.
Tim Watson, a firefighter and EMT with Barrow County, died Sunday after complications from COVID-19, the department announced.
Watson began working with Barrow County Emergency Services in 2015, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard, they said.
"We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," they wrote on Facebook.
Across the metro, a Carroll County deputy fire chief also died from COVID-19, the county said. Tommy Hopson had been with the county since 1990. In Hall County, a former Marine who had been with Hall County Fire Services since 2007, FAO Shaun Stringer, also died. The cause of his death is unknown.