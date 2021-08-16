Barrow County firefighter, Army veteran dies from COVID-19 complications

Tim Watson was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — He served his country -- and he served his community.

Tim Watson, a firefighter and EMT with Barrow County, died Sunday after complications from COVID-19, the department announced.

Watson began working with Barrow County Emergency Services in 2015, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard, they said.

"We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," they wrote on Facebook.