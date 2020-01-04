AUSTIN, Texas — Akin to a modern-day quest for the Holy Grail - the search for toilet paper. A daily trek to multiple stores for the coveted item seems to be the new norm. Now, if only there was a way to see if it was already in stock...

Enter Instok.org, a free, new website designed to help you track down products that you're searching for, including toilet paper.

Once you get to the website, all you have to do is type in the product you want and your zip code, and it'll track down options closest to you.

The website gives you a breakdown of which stores have what items and brands in stock. Stores the site pulls the information from include places like Target, Walgreens, Walmart, and Sam's Club.

You can compare prices from various stores (if more than one store has options), as well as get alerts for when products are back in stock.

There is a disclaimer on the site when searching for products, "If an item is not on the shelf, it is possibly at the back or someone must've bought the item since inventory was last updated. This is just a tool to guide you in the right direction instead of randomly trying different stores. If you really need an item, call and speak to a store associate in advance. Please do not buy more than you need."

RELATED: Using wipes while you can’t find toilet paper? Don’t flush!

According to ABC News, the website was launched by two students from the University of Texas at Austin on March 23, and already has more than 280,000 users. USA Today says the two students spent about a week coding the website before it's launch.

RELATED: Truck carrying toilet paper catches fire, shuts down all lanes of westbound I-20

Perhaps the quest for TP just got a little easier.

RELATED: Costco to limit number of customers who can enter per membership card

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter