Carroll County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson is fighting COVID-19, the county announced.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta fire department is asking for prayers from the community as one of their own battle COVID-19.

Carroll County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson is "in the battle of his life with this terrible illness," county officials announced on social media.

"We are joining his family in praying for his recovery and know they would appreciate prayers from the community that Tommy loves serving so much," they wrote.

On Monday morning, the county said he improved overnight.