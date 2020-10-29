TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs County Schools has delayed the start date for campuses due to COVID-19 contact tracing after closing on October 26 when someone tested positive for the virus.
According to a news release from the district, campuses will reopen on November 9 as schools follow CDC guidelines and recommendations for contact tracing. Students will continue virtual learning, and meal distribution will continue throughout.
The release says further information will be available on district's websites and social media.