According to a news release from the district, campuses will reopen on November 9 as schools follow CDC guidelines and recommendations for contact tracing.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs County Schools has delayed the start date for campuses due to COVID-19 contact tracing after closing on October 26 when someone tested positive for the virus.

According to a news release from the district, campuses will reopen on November 9 as schools follow CDC guidelines and recommendations for contact tracing. Students will continue virtual learning, and meal distribution will continue throughout.