ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia confirms that a member of the school's athletics department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school made the announcement Wednesday in a notice to students and staff "out of an abundance of caution."

The school said the employee was last on campus March 6, and is being treated at the hospital. Another member of the athletics department who had contact with the person is under self-quarantine, and is not showing symptoms at this time, the university said.

So far, there have been five reported cases of the virus in Clarke County, in the Athens area.

RELATED: UGA cancels spring commencement amid spread of coronavirus

"While we understand the concerns and fear around COVID-19, it is extremely important to stay calm and maintain a close eye on your health and any symptoms that may arise," the university said.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most cases of COVID-19 are mild with symptoms similar to a cold.

The university reiterated recommendations by health experts to prevent the spread of the virus, including social distancing, hand washing and staying home if sick.

RELATED: Coronavirus real-time updates: Two more deaths reported in Georgia

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES |

Commercial labs step up to help with COVID-19 testing

Stock trading halted for the fourth time in a month

Some grocery stores limiting hours to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus outbreak

Restaurants that have closed dining rooms due to coronavirus outbreak

How to file an unemployment claim in Georgia if your job has been affected by coronavirus

US, Canada to temporarily close shared border to nonessential travel, President Trump says

Why is it taking so long to develop a coronavirus vaccine?