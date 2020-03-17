ATHENS, Ga. — As the effects of the spread of the coronavirus continue to ripple through everyday life, the University of Georgia has taken a drastic step and canceled the school's spring commencement.

The school made the announcement on Tuesday, in an update posted on its website dedicated to the coronavirus.

"In keeping with directives from the state and federal government to suspend large events and promote social distancing, we have been instructed by the University System of Georgia that all public events for the remainder of the Spring semester have been canceled," the university said.

The directive applies for both the undergraduate and graduate ceremonies that were scheduled for Friday, May 8.

RELATED: Live updates: Coronavirus in Georgia

UGA acknowledged that the cancellation of commencement and other spring activities was "extremely disappointing," but added that the decision was made with the best interest of the campus community.

The University said students will still be able to graduate, consistent with academic standards. They are "exploring other ways to honor" graduates.

The announcement comes on the same day that UGA announced it would cancel its "G-Day" activities, the football team's annual spring scrimmage. It's all in efforts to limit large-scale public gatherings to try and "flatten the curve" - or suppress the spread - of the virus in order to not further burden the healthcare system.

