ATHENS, Ga. — Students who planned to study abroad through the University of Georgia will not be doing so in Italy this semester - and students already there are being urged to return to the U.S. - due to the coronavirus.

UGA confirmed to 11Alive on Sunday that its Office of Global Engagement (OGE) had sent emails to students in its study abroad program in Italy on Friday telling them of the news.

"OGE is suspending all of the university's Spring 2020 study abroad, international independent experiences, exchanges, and dual degree programs in Italy, effective immediately, in compliance with UGA International Travel Policy," the letter said.

The university also advised students in the country on non-UGA programs should consult their program provider regarding plans to suspend programs in the country.

The decision follows the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to issue a "Warning Level 3" for Italy due to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

"We are requesting all UGA study abroad students in Italy impacted by this decision to return to the United States," the university's notice said. "We are ready to assist you and will work with you on academic and financial concerns."

This decision came not long after similar programs were suspended for students in South Korea where coronavirus is also spreading.

In the midst of the virus, the Associated Press reports Italy has fired back at media reports as being overblown as tourism in the country tanks and panic rises. However, the AP also reports that cases in the country climbed from 400 on Wednesday to 650 the very next day.

At the time of that report, Italy's death toll was 15. Since then The Guardian reports it has 34 with roughly 1,576 confirmed cases.

As of Monday morning, Level 3 travel warnings had been issued for South Korea, Italy, China, and Iran due to the spread of the virus. However, a Level 2 warning advising "enhanced precautions" has also been issued for Japan.

