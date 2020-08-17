All eyes on University of North Georgia after large off-campus party held days before in-person classes

University officials said the outdoor party happened at a privately-owned, off-campus apartment complex near the college.

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Students are back on college campus for the first time since March -- seeing old friends and meeting new ones -- days before in-person instruction is set to begin. Now mix in a bunch of 18 to 20 somethings during a coronavirus pandemic.

University of North Georgia officials are responding after a video went viral on social media showing what appeared to be a massive party near the Dahlonega campus this weekend.

They said they are aware of the outdoor party that happened at a privately-owned, off-campus apartment complex near the college.

"We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore COVID-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings," the university said in a statement.

With classes starting Monday, the university said they will continue to "emphasize" that "everyone has an individual responsibility" to follow guidance from public health officials.

They said the use of face coverings is required by students, faculty, staff, and visitors in UNG buildings and facilities where six feet of social distancing may not be possible.

Masks are not required in one's own residence hall room or suite, when alone in an enclosed office or study room, or in campus outdoor settings where social distancing requirements are met.