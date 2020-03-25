CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Some Central Georgia families say they're upset utility and other companies are cutting off services for people who can't afford to pay their bill. Sabrina Burse spoke to some people affected and found out what some of the company policies are.

Kendrew Queen says his electric utility company, Flint Energies, said they would cut off his power because of an unpaid bill.

I'm a dishwasher, so there's no need for a dishwasher in the event where no one is dining in," said Queen.

He says losing his job because his employer wanted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 made it harder to keep up with with all of his bills. That includes his Flint Energies bill.

The Georgia Public Service Commission released a list of utility and other companies who have suspended disconnection amid COVID-19. Queen said he wonders why his company is not on that list.

"The problem is people are more worried about money than trying to save humanity and make sure that we are trying to get through this together," said Queen.

Some of the companies suspending disconnections temporary include Georgia Power, Tri-County EMC, Macon Water Authority, Southern Company, Atlanta Gas Light, and Xfinity/Comcast to name a few.

Marian McLemore with Flint energies says the company is offering relief to some customers.

"By catering to each individual's needs by providing extensions for those that require them, and we are doing this on a case-by-case basis," said McLemore.

Queen says he wishes they would forgive all unpaid customer bills to during this uncertain time.

"They're not budging and it's really hurting my feelings because I just lost my job and I'm not looking forward to a check until the 3rd," said Queen.

Queen says some family members were able to send him money to pay his bill this month.

If you have a concerns about your power getting shut off because of an unpaid bill, you can call Flint Energies at 1-800-342-3616 or email hello@flintemc.com. The member solutions department is handling calls according to McLemore.

