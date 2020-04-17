ATLANTA — With unemployment at an all-time high amid the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are finding themselves without a job, and with nowhere to go. So, what *do* you do if you've been let go? How about making a little extra cash, all from the comfort of your home.

Utilizing those online resources is key right now, especially if you're looking for ways to make yourself more marketable to potential employers.

Sara Trezzi, who runs the financial blog GatheringDreams.com, shares these creative ways to bring in a little extra cash this month, all from the comfort of your home:

- Delivery Services

- Surveys + Focus Groups

- Sell Goods on Etsy

- Virtual Assistant or Freelance

- Proofreader

- Watch Videos with InboxDollars

For a full list of her ideas, check out her original blog post here.

Career Coach, Hallie Crawford, says this is also the perfect time to make yourself more marketable to potential employers by taking advantage of free online courses.

She recommends Coursera, TheMuse.com, LinkedIn Learning, and reaching out to your alumni association or other universities for free classes and webinars.

She also says to take this time to get your resume updated so that you're ready to hit the ground running when companies start hiring again.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

Forsyth County allows businesses to put up extra signs during coronavirus

A church learned of a nearby National Guard troop fighting COVID-19. Now they deliver meals three times a week.

Possible movement in standoff over more funding for small businesses

Real-time updates | More than 17,000 confirmed cases reported with 650 deaths in Georgia

Getting 'Payment Status Not Available' from the new IRS stimulus check tracker? You're not alone

Teen donates 3,000 masks to healthcare workers