As we see the delta variant numbers increase rapidly, more hospital leaders are speaking up to encourage more Georgians to get vaccinated.

MACON, Ga. — It's been a long road for healthcare workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Now, hospitals are overflowing with cases once again.

Houston Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Stewart spoke up about it in a public service announcement today.

"We are now in our fourth wave of the pandemic, and our hospital, like most hospitals in the area, are being overwhelmed," says Stewart.

On Thursday, Stewart made a video encouraging more Georgians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"You are 506 times more likely to die from COVID-19 if you're unvaccinated vs. vaccinated, and like I've told other people, I can't make up your mind for you, but I can tell you those are pretty good odds and about as good as you're gonna get in medicine," says Stewart.

According to Stewart, about 40 percent, or 4 million, of people in Georgia are fully vaccinated.

He says less than 5,000 of that 4 million have gotten sick with the virus after both doses of the vaccination.

"We've had 118 people who've been in the hospital and there have been 24 deaths among those that were fully vaccinated, so although the vaccine is very effective, it doesn't prevent all illness, it doesn't prevent death, just like almost every vaccine we've given."

Stewart says one of the questions people ask the most and one of the biggest deterrents he's seen from getting the vaccine is people worried about long-term side effects.

He says while that's a concern, so are the long-term effects of contracting the virus.

"What the long-term effects might be five years, 10 years, 20 years down the road, that is unknown, but also what is unknown is what the long-term effects might be of the virus itself," Stewart says.

As some of our area hospitals deal with the COVID surge, they're dealing with severely overcrowded emergency rooms, and also having to divert emergency cases elsewhere.