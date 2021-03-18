Officer Michael Bostic says he was hesitant about getting the vaccine and ended up getting very ill.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Across the United States, millions of people say they're not sure whether they'll get the COVID-19 vaccine. A Dublin police officer says he missed his vaccine appointment because he had doubts. Officer Michael Bostic ended up catching the virus, which put him out of work for more than three weeks. Now, he is urging people in Central Georgia to get vaccinated once it is their turn.

"It made me so weak, I couldn't even open a bottle of water," Michael Bostic said.

Officer Michael Bostic believes he caught COVID-19 after a traffic stop in January.

"You know, weakness, migraines, no matter what medicine I took, nothing could defeat the pain," Bostic said.

Before testing positive, Bostic was scheduled to get vaccinated. He says he was hesitant about getting the vaccine and wanted to do it with his significant other.

"I was kind of iffy about it because it was something new that came out -- that's just like a new car, when something it first comes out you don't want to get it right then, you want to see what is going to happen," Bostic said.

Bostic now wishes he got the vaccine earlier. Now, a CBS poll shows 55% of Americans either got the vaccine or want to. The poll also says more Blacks and Hispanics want the vaccine now.

"The first thing I would say to an individual on the sidelines about the vaccine is that it is safe," Doctor George Harrison said.

Dr. Harrison with Fairview Park Hospital says with more than 100 million doses administered he has not seen a problem with the three vaccines currently out.

"If you get this vaccine you are about 95 to 98 percent protected from developing COVID-19 disease," Harrison said.