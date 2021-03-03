'An expression of their heart to help others': Mercer University medical students help administer COVID-19 vaccines

Dozens of Mercer University School of Medicine students are setting time aside from their studies to volunteer and administer the vaccine around Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — COVID-19 vaccines need to be administered, and to do that --- you have to have the manpower to do so.

That's why Mercer University School of Medicine students are stepping up.

South Carolina native Jessica Hall says she has always known she wanted to go into medicine, because she grew up around her mother Cassandra, who battled breast cancer.

"That kind of was my initial interaction with physicians, as that was our daily life," said Hall. "Then that turned into college, and I continued to volunteer."

And now, as a first year medical student, she is volunteering at Coliseum and witnessing people get vaccinated.

"It was such a lifechanging moment for her, to walk in and be able to get that vaccine; and then she shed a tear. Then I was like 'Okay, I am going to cry with you,'" said Hall.

Former EMT, Mercer Medical student Kyle Wicker is also stepping up to the challenge with Autrium Health Navicent.

"It certainly is one thing to hear everything from the news, to hear the vaccine going out and being distributed, but it's a whole different ball game to see people and to just talk to people in the community, thanking you," he said.

Hall and Wicker wouldn't have been able to do this if it weren't for learning how to, behind the scenes, in class, with Associate Dean of Academic Affairs doctor Jimmy Colquitt.

"This is an expression of their heart to help others, and I get to be a part of it," said Colquitt.

Hall's dream is to go into pediatrics and Wicker's goal is to go into pulmonology. for now though, they are going to continue vaccinating Central Georgians.

Vaccine administration training was already a part of Mercer's School of Medicine curriculum, but with the pandemic and high demand for more vaccinating manpower, they are providing the training earlier.