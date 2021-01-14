Answering your FAQs about the COVID-19 vaccine and access in Central Georgia

Here's what you need to know about who's eligible for the vaccine in Georgia, how to schedule an appointment for it, and where you can get it

MACON, Ga. — On Jan. 12, Gov. Brian Kemp provided an update on Georgia's vaccine distribution efforts, a day after the state expanded eligibility for receiving one.

The state moved to Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan on Monday, making it available to people 65 and over as well as first responders and law enforcement. It resulted in a flood of new demand.

Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and how to get it in Central Georgia.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe?

State and federal authorities say yes. The Georgia Department of Public Health website says over 70,000 people participated in clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to ensure they are safe and effective. They are both authorized by the FDA and are nearly 95% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Can I get COVID-19 from the vaccine?

No. There is no COVID-19 virus in the vaccine, the GDPH website says. The vaccine imitates the infection so that our bodies create antibody defenses to fight the virus.

What is the difference between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?

The FDA says both vaccines are highly effective, require two doses, and have a shelf life of up to six months. Pfizer's second dose is given 21 days after the first dose; Moderna's, 28 days after.

Both are messenger RNA vaccines. That means the virus' genetic code is injected into the body so it can instruct cells on what antibodies to produce. The Pfizer vaccine is the first mRNA technology ever approved for human use by the Food and Drug Administration.

One main difference between the two is that Moderna's vaccine is easier to store. It doesn’t require super-cold freezer transportation and can be stored in normal freezers.

Do the vaccines have side effects?

They can have mild, temporary, and normal side effects. The Georgia DPH says these are signs that your body is building protection. Some people may feel pain and swelling in the arm where they got the injection. Some may have fever, chills, tiredness, and headaches.

If I had COVID-19 and recovered, do I still need to be vaccinated?

Yes. Health agencies recommend that people who have recovered from COVID-19 should be vaccinated.

Do I need to wear a mask and social distance after I have been vaccinated?

Yes. The CDC says it is important for everyone to continue to practice social distancing, wash their hands, wear masks, take precautions, and use all tools available to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia?

Right now, the Georgia Department of Public Health is administering the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1A+. This includes healthcare workers like physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians and EMS workers. It includes people who live or work in long-term care facilities, people over 65 years old and their caregivers, law enforcement and firefighters.

If I am not included in phase 1A+, when will I be eligible to get a vaccine?

The federal government is supplying these vaccines, so it may be weeks before more providers will have them available for the next phase of distribution and quicker, more widespread distribution.

There is no timeline on when this may be, but the DPH website says the next vaccination phase is 1B. This includes non-healthcare essential workers in critical infrastructures.

The last phase is 1C, which involves people aged 16-64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for COVID-19 complications.

Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

You can get the COVID-19 vaccine at Central Georgia public health departments, but you must schedule an appointment. Vaccinations are also available with an appointment at private providers, like pharmacies.

Click here to use the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Locator and search your county to find who's providing vaccinations.

You must be eligible for the current phase of distribution to receive the shot.

How do I schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 in Central Georgia?

The Georgia Department of Public Health website says departments are scheduling vaccines by appointment only. Most other providers are doing the same.

You can call the North Central Health District at 1-844-987-0099 or 478-749-0179 to schedule your appointment.

The NCHD covers these 13 counties: Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson.

The phones lines are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Michael Hokanson with the NCHD says if you are on hold by 4:30 p.m., they won't hang up on you. They'll schedule everyone who is currently on hold but won't take any new calls.

UPDATE: Appointments are fully booked for the week of Jan. 18-23. The call line will not be scheduling new appointments at this time.

You can call the South Central Health District at 478-275-6570 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday OR click here to schedule online. Right now they are by appointment-only.

The SCHD covers these 10 counties: Bleckley, Dodge, Johnson, Laurens. Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair, Treutlen, Wheeler and Wilcox.

If you live in the West Central Health District, you can register online here.

The WCHD covers these counties/areas: Columbus, Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Macon, Marion, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor and Webster.

Publix has started scheduling appointments. You can find the schedule and make an appointment here.

Navicent Health has started scheduling appointments. You can see the schedule and make an appointment here.

Kroger has started scheduling appointments. You can find more information here.

Ingles has started scheduling appointments. You can register to receive the vaccine at Ingles here.

When will new appointments open?

That would vary by district, but unfortunately, they won't have quick answers. It will depend on vaccine availability that they can't control.

