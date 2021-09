Individuals 12 and older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine at middle and high schools.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County schools will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic during the school day as students return in-person next week.

In order for students to receive the vaccine, parents must complete a consent form and return it to your child's school.