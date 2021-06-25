Bibb County Schools joins partnership to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff, parents

Vaccines will be available by appointment at the Wellness Center, Navicent Health, during three dates this summer.

MACON, Ga. — Classes are out for the summer, and Bibb County Schools wants to be sure kids, parents, and staff are safe and healthy before they come back in the fall.

They're partnering to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations.

Atrium Health Navicent, Bibb County Schools, The Georgia Department of Health, and Macon-Bibb County announced a vaccine partnership.

Their goal is to get students, staff members, and parents fully vaccinated before students return to face-to-face classes this fall.

"It's an incredibly big deal because we've gone through this whole year in this pandemic that has really devastated our community. We've had people out of work, we've had people get terribly ill," CEO of Atrium Health Navicent Delvecchio Finley said.

Finley says offering the vaccine increases the chances of keeping students, teachers, and families safe.

"Before we could just social distance, which was very impactful and useful, but not as effective. Now, we have the vaccine and can relax those things, get people back, get the economy back, and get the schools back and running," Finley said.

Tanya Allen, Principal of Burdell Hunt Magnet School, says if everyone takes advantage of the vaccine, it could make school feel normal again.

"I think this is wonderful that our public education system, our health care system, and our local government are partnering together to encourage families to get their children vaccinated," Allen said.

The vaccine will be available to children 12 years old and up, meaning not every Bibb student can get it.

Allen says that should not stop parents from getting it.

"I encourage all of our younger parents to do the right thing. Let's protect everybody if we can. I saw someone with a T-shirt that said, 'Vaccinated, motivated, and educated' -- that's our big goal," Allen said.

Vaccines will be available by appointment at the Wellness Center, Navicent Health, during three dates this summer.

1. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 (12 P.M- 7 P.M)

2. Saturday, July 24, 2021 (9 A.M - 2 P.M)

3.Saturday, August 14, 2021 (9A.M - 2 P.M.)