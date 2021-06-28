Here's a look at vaccine rates among Georgia youth

The numbers show that people between the age of 12-15 have received 109,101 vaccines as of June 28 in Georgia.

ATLANTA — COVID-19 vaccinations were just over 109,000 in total for youth across Georgia on Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Health.

The numbers show that people between the age of 12-15 have received 109,101 vaccines as of June 28 in Georgia.

The counties with the highest total number of vaccines are Fulton, followed by an unknown county, and Gwinnett. The counties with the lowest amount of vaccines distributed are Quitman, Webster, and Baker.

10 counties with the highest total number of vaccines administered in the youth group:

Fulton Missing County Gwinnett Cobb DeKalb Forsyth Clayton Chatham Cherokee Henry

10 counties with the lowest total number of vaccines administered in the youth group:

Quitman Webster Baker Taliaferro Echols Treutlen Wheeler Glascock Calhoun Charlton

As for Georgia residents as a whole, more than 8.2 million vaccines have been administered. Approximately 26,000 new vaccines are administered daily, according to a seven-day average.

The latest data shows that about 43% of Georgians have had their first dose, 5%, are still in between doses, while 38% are fully vaccinated. That still leaves about 57% of eligible people, who have yet to receive a vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Georgia is 50th in the nation for vaccinated people age 12 and older. Georgia continues to make progress and kids 12 to 15 are receiving the vaccine, but overall we still rank as one of the lowest in the country for vaccines.