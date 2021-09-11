DPH debuts new vaccine breakdown for kids ages 5-9 in Georgia

More than 30,000 kids that age range have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, as of Tuesday afternoon.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health added a new breakdown category to its COVID vaccine dashboard for kids who have received at least one shot ages 5-9.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 30,366 kids in that age range have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, which makes up 4.4% of the total population in Georgia of that age range.

In comparison, 210,465 kids between the ages of 10-14, as of Tuesday afternoon, have been administered at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, which makes up 29.3% of the total population in Georgia of that age range.

Earlier this month, Georgia's DPH announced approximately 987,000 children ages 5-11 across the state are now eligible for the vaccine.

Pfizer's pediatric COVID vaccine is authorized for kids as a two-dose shot, given three weeks apart. The dose for children ages 5-11 is one-third the dosage of the vaccine given to teens and adults.