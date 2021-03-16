Dentist looks to help get more Georgians vaccinated, but says she can't

In January, Gov. Kemp issued an executive order allowing licensed dentists to administer the vaccine - but there's a catch.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Georgia is still struggling to catch up to other states when it comes to administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical professionals like dentists have been given the OK to give shots - but not in their own offices. Being shut out has left some - who want to help - frustrated.

"We have been trying since mid-January to be able to service our local community in a safe environment," explained Dr. Mary K. Falletta.

The Snellville dentist and owner of the Southern Dental practice said she wants to open the doors of her 3,200 square-foot dental practice to those in her community who need the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Georgia Department of Public Health data shows Gwinnett County, where Snellville is located, has the highest number of COVID cases in the state and the second highest number of COVID deaths.

In January, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order allowing licensed dentists to administer the vaccine - but there was a catch. They're only to administer the shots at public health sites - under a volunteer basis.

"I was frustrated that we would not get any allocation, because if they could get it to a pharmacy and grocery store or a church parking lot, I didn’t see any reason why we could not get an allocation," Falletta said.

Georgia is still ranked last in the nation with vaccine rollout, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"People cannot get access to an appointment to get the vaccine, not only the first vaccine but a lot of people are having trouble getting their second vaccine within the recommended time frame," Falletta added.

She said she believes more people giving shots can only help get more people vaccinated - and she said her office is ready.

She said she has a data recording thermometer linked to a refrigerator that could be solely dedicated to the Moderna vaccine.

"We want to fight for our local community," Falletta added. "We want to fight for our patients and the people that are our neighbors and the business people to be a safe and convenient location for them to get to."