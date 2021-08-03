Houston County Schools plan to have educators vaccinated before spring break

The district is working with Houston Healthcare and the Houston County Health Department to vaccinate 2,500 employees by March 26.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County School employees will start getting their COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

Larissa Beecher is one of the 2,500 staff members who plan to get their shots by March 26, before spring break.

"This has been so quick. I filled out the survey last Thursday or Friday saying I'd be interested in the vaccine and I have my date next Wednesday already," Beecher said.

Last week, Houston County School teacher Larissa Beecher said she jumped at the opportunity when the COVID-19 vaccines became available to Georgia educators.

"It's just an opportunity to provide another layer of support for our school system, for our teachers, for our students, for our family members, for all of those people involved in that educational process," Beecher said.

Superintendent Mark Scott is working with the local hospital and the health department to schedule shots for employees starting Monday.

"Houston Healthcare, they're able to go into our schools and administer on site. Whereas, the health department at this time are just administering vaccines at the health department there on Cohen Walker," Scott said.

Non school-based employees, like bus drivers, will get their Moderna shots at the health department on Monday by appointments between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"The school based employees will not have to have an appointment. We will just take care of them when we come to their school. So, they don't have to do anything else. They've given us everything that we need to move forward and we're planning to try to get at least 30 an hour, which is one every two minutes," Scott said.

Houston Healthcare is prepared to give on-campus staff the Pfizer vaccine. Scott says they're waiting to schedule those time slots until they know what supplies will be available.

"We're hoping to get the Johnson and Johnson in enough time to be able to administer those at the school sites, so that we only have to do one dose. There may be a point where switch if we can't get the Johnson and Johnson, I would hope we can move forward with the Pfizer and then pick up as soon as we get the Johnson and Johnson," Scott said.

Scott says they're confident they'll get their staff vaccinated by March 26, before spring break.