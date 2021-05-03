Can you receive the COVID vaccine in Georgia?

With new groups being allowed access to the vaccine, it can be difficult to determine where in line you may fall.

With the new groups coming online, it can sometimes be difficult to determine exactly where in line you may fall.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, here's a full breakdown of who in Georgia is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Previously:

Prior to this point, these groups have been eligible to receive the vaccine:

Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Adults aged 65+ and their caregivers

Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders|

Starting Monday, March 8:

Beginning Monday, in addition to the groups listed above, the following groups will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine:

Educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs)

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers

Intellectual Disability is a disability characterized by significant limitations in both intellectual functioning and in adaptive behavior, which covers many everyday social and practical skills. This disability originates before the age of 22.

A developmental disability is a physical or mental impairment that happens before the age of 22, is expected to last a lifetime, and impacts at least three activities of daily living. Activities of daily living include self-care; receptive and expressive language; learning; mobility; self-direction; capacity for independent living; and economic self-sufficiency.

Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications:

Malignancies requiring active treatment

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including organ transplant (bone marrow or solid organ) within 2 years

Critical congenital heart disease

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Sickle cell disease

Diabetes

Obesity (BMI >95%)

Cystic fibrosis

Significant neurologic injury or condition (e.g. hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, traumatic brain injury, congenital anomaly, acute flaccid myelitis) with functional/developmental impairment (e.g. cerebral palsy, developmental disability, prematurity, mitochondrial disease)

Technology dependence (e.g. BiPAP, trach)

Those who are not covered under these categories can register at the Georgia Department of Public Health's MyVaccineGeorgia website for email updates and learn when they will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

The state has a total of nine mass coronavirus vaccination sites across the state. Four of them are open now -- in Fulton, Bibb, Dougherty and Habersham counties. The remaining five sites -- in Chatham, Ware, Washington, Bartow and Muscogee counties -- will open on March 17.