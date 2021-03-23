Kemp announced that vaccine eligibility will open to all adults this week.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Gov. Kemp has announced that all Georgians 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, beginning Thursday, March 25. Read more here.

----

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday visited what is expected to be the largest COVID-19 vaccination site in the southeast.

Kemp spoke briefly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 2 p.m. with members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County.

The stadium will serve an average of 42,000 people a week beginning tomorrow when FEMA and the Dept. of Defense adds resources to the existing Fulton County site.

Kemp later joined Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings for an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Georgia.

That event took place at 4:15 p.m. at the state capitol. Watch below.

Kemp had previously said he hopes to open vaccinations up to all Georgians 16 and older in April. That official announcement came during the press conference.

You can watch both events on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

As of Monday afternoon, the state has administered 3.2 million vaccinations. According to the Department of Public Health, more than 2 million Georgians have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

