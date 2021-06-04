CDC awards state $95M to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs, including those in underserved populations

The CDC said the award is part of a $3 billion fund help local communities with vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts.

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday it has awarded Georgia $95,937,472 to help expand local COVID-19 vaccine programs, including those in underserved populations.

The CDC said the award is part of a $3 billion fund, from the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Reponses and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, allocated to help vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

According to the CDC, 75% of the total funding will go toward specific programs to increase vaccine access, acceptance and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities.