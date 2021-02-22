Kemp provides update as Georgia opens new mass vaccination sites today

The governor will be conducting a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The governor has concluded his press conference. You can watch it above this story.

Original story below

Gov. Brian Kemp will be providing an update to the public this morning as Georgia opens four new mass vaccination sites around the state.

The governor is set to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. at the headquarters for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA). 11Alive will stream the news conference in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

GEMA Director Chris Stallings will join the governor.

GEMA said last week it hopes each vaccination site will be able to administer as many as 1,100 people per day and 22,000 a week across each of them.

One of those new mass vaccination sites will be in metro Atlanta, in Hapeville at the Delta Flight Museum at 1220 Woolman Place SW.

Another will serve portions of north Georgia at the Habersham County Fairgrounds at 4235 Toccoa Highway in Clarkesville.

Middle Georgia will be served by a mass vaccination site at the Macon Farmers' Market located at 2055 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.

And Southwest Georgia will have a new site opening at the Albany, Georgia Forestry Site at 2910 Newton Road in Albany.

While the new sites will allow for increased vaccination in some hard-hit areas, authorities warn they are still under the restrictions in place for Phase 1A+ which includes workers and residents of nursing homes, those 65 and over along with caretakers and various first responders.

Everyone else will have to wait until a later phase and will not be able to get a vaccine at these sites just yet.

“The GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites will not accept walk-ups, and we are strictly adhering to the guidelines for who is eligible for vaccination,” Stallings said.