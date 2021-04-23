Georgia state-run mass vaccination sites to cease operations next month

Vaccination sites run by local health departments or in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, such as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will remain open.

ATLANTA — Eight mass-vaccination sites set up by Georgia state authorities in February and run by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security are set to cease operating next month when their contracts expire.

GEMA confirmed with 11Alive that there is no plan to renew contracts to keep the sites running, including the one at the Delta Air Lines Museum in Hapeville. The contracts expire May 21, according to a GEMA spokesperson.

Mass vaccination sites run by local health departments or in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, such as the one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will continue to operate.

The sites were billed as a major statewide push to ramp up vaccinations, with Georgia lagging behind many states.

The state continues to lag, in the bottom handful of states with about 33 percent of residents having received at least one dose and 22 percent fully vaccinated, despite widespread availability of vaccine appointments.

The state-run GEMA vaccination sites have been located at:

Macon Farmers Market : Bibb County, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 31206

: Bibb County, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 31206 Delta Air Museum : Fulton County, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, Georgia 30354

: Fulton County, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, Georgia 30354 Habersham County Fairgrounds : Habersham County, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, GA 30523

: Habersham County, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, GA 30523 LakePoint Sports Complex : Bartow County, 261 Stars Way, Emerson, GA 30121

: Bartow County, 261 Stars Way, Emerson, GA 30121 Gulfstream Aerospace : Chatham County, 2 Innovation Drive, Savannah, GA 31408

: Chatham County, 2 Innovation Drive, Savannah, GA 31408 Columbus Civic Center : Muscogee County, 1 Lumpkin Blvd, Columbus, GA 31901

: Muscogee County, 1 Lumpkin Blvd, Columbus, GA 31901 Waycross Mall : Ware County, 2215 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31501

: Ware County, 2215 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31501 Sandersville Word of Life Church: Washington County, 1214 S. Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082