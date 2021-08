Houston Healthcare will be offering COVID-19 vaccines before the Perry vs. Houston County and Northside vs. Veterans games next week.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Football Friday Nights are back next week, and Houston Healthcare will be offering COVID-19 vaccines before the Perry vs. Houston County and Northside vs. Veterans games next week.

If you get a shot, you'll be able to get into the games for free.

You won't need an appointment to roll up your sleeve.