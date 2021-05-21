17-year-old dual-enrolled Baldwin County High School junior Garrison Holland has been waiting for this moment.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Now that children ages 12 to 15 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, the Baldwin County Public School System, along with Atrium Health Navicent, wanted to make it more accessible.

"I've been talking about it all week because I want to start going back out in the public and going places," said Holland.

Friday morning at Navicent Health Baldwin, Garrison walked in with his dad, Tony Holland, to get his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"It was easy," said Garrison. "You just walked on through and got the little stab."

He also said, "I can go places. That's the big thing!"

Tony Holland said, "We're just excited, my wife and I, that we were able to get him vaccinated this early, because he is around so many different athletes and so many different people, and he also works in the restaurant business. He just wants to be protected! We were really excited about it."

However, not every parent wants to get their child vaccinated.

Nikki Fordham has a 15-year-old.

Fordham said, "I don't believe in it. I just don't want him to have it, so I am not going to give this to my child."

It's an opportunity provided by Baldwin County Public Schools and Atrium Health Navicent.

Navicent's Chief Operations Officer Paul Barkley said he had 246 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.

110 were used.

Barkley said, "We're very pleased to be partnering with Dr. Price and the Baldwin County School system in this effort to get the students vaccinated with the Pfizer. It allows us to reach a group we haven't previously been able to reach."

Garrison is also very pleased.

"I'm ready to get the second one," said Garrison. "I am ready to get fully vaccinated."

All students will be back in three weeks for their second dose.