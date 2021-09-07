This comes after a study out of Israel that shows, like any vaccine, the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness wanes over time.

MACON, Ga. — The drug manufacturer Pfizer is about to ask the FDA's permission to administer a third COVID-19 shot, a booster.

A COVID-19 expert tells us Pfizer is ramping up efforts to roll out a booster shot to help increase immunity.

The COVID-19 Delta variant is in Georgia, "And the reason why that is so concerning is the Delta variant looks to be a lot more infectious than the original strain of COVID," said Coliseum Medical Centers infectious disease specialist doctor Jennifer Hoffman.

Hoffman also says that variant is more likely to put those who aren't vaccinated in the hospital.

The highly-contagious variant now accounts for more than half of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

That's according to new estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It's going to be the dominant variant, very, very soon," said Hoffman.

Hoffman says that's one reason why Pfizer wants to give boosters now.

Hoffman said, "Pfizer is still very good at protecting you from getting hospitalized with the Delta variant, but it's not so good at protecting you from getting the Delta variant. My understanding is they're trying to produce a booster shot that will protect against the Delta variant specifically, so that's another reason for getting it, beyond just wanting to just reboot your immunity, which may be trailing off."

This comes after a study out of Israel that shows, like any vaccine, the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness wanes over time.

Pfizer told the Associated Press that early data suggests a booster could increase a person's antibody levels five- to tenfold.

However, Benjamin Newberry, in Lizella, Georgia, already has two shots, and isn't ready for a third.

"I've been affected by it, but I have a more conservative view, so I'm really hesitant in doing it a third time."

Hoffman said, "I mean, it's true that our case counts are really low right now. I'm thrilled about that and I'm really happy, but I don't think it'll last. I believe the Delta variant is going to spread like wildfire between unvaccinated people."

Hoffman also said because this variant is going to spread, she encourages you to get your vaccine if you haven't already.