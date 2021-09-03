79-year-old Barbara Cross says she does not have a computer and only uses her cell phone for emergencies.

MACON, Ga. — We've given you numbers to call and websites to go to to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, but what happens if you don't have a computer or you're having trouble getting through by phone?

That's the case for 79-year-old Barbara Cross.

"I've been trying for months now. You just get to the point of some days, I get up and it's like, 'Well, I'm not even gonna bother,'" says Cross.

Cross turns 80 in May and lives by herself. She says she doesn't know the first thing about computers.

"We're not used to computers and all of that. Don't get rid of the telephone, that's still important," she says.

She says she's called every number she could find to try to schedule her vaccine appointment.

"I've heard, 'Well, do you know a younger person with a computer? Do you know somebody that can do it for you?' and it's like, 'No, I wanna still be independent. I wanna be able to do it myself,'" she says, but Cross says she's at the point where she needs the vaccine and is willing to accept any help she can get.

Julie Hall, director for the Area Agency on Aging for Middle Georgia, says they recently started helping people like Cross get their appointments scheduled through a partnership with Atrium Health Navicent.

"So really, all they have to do is call our office, and if we need to be their hands and actually register them online, then we'll be their hands and register them online," she says.

Hall says they can also arrange for a van to pick up people who are homebound or need extra assistance to get to the vaccine site.