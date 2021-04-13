Georgia pausing J&J COVID-19 vaccine, following recommendation of CDC

Additional information, including information about appointments and rescheduling will be released later, the Georgia Dept. of Public Health said.

ATLANTA — The state of Georgia has paused the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Tuesday. It comes hours after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the recommendation.

The FDA and CDC are reviewing data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot occurring 6-13 days after vaccination, the state said.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA said in its statement. "This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a joint statement.