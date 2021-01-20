Gov. Brian Kemp, health officials give update on COVID vaccination campaign in state

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey was also in attendance.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and health officials held a briefing Thursday to update the state of vaccine distribution in Georgia.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey was also in attendance.

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in the state has been noticeably slow, with only about half of the state's vaccine supply on hand actually administered. As of the latest available data on Wednesday night, about 535,920 doses had been given, as shown in the graphic below. However, state data does appear to indicate that distribution is ramping up.

The governor’s office also acknowledged what it called "backlogs in provider reporting."

At a legislative committee hearing Tuesday, Toomey told lawmakers that the state has only administered about half of the vaccines that it has in supply, but that "most of those doses are actually already allocated, and there’s a plan for them."

Toomey took some grief from one lawmaker who said constituents who had gotten vaccines were having trouble scheduling the second vaccine. Toomey acknowledged those logistical issues are a work in progress as the vaccine slowly rolls out.