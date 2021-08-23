Kemp encourages FDA to take steps to also grant full approval to Moderna, J&J vaccines

Kemp said he sent a letter to the FDA earlier this month, hoping that more residents become more comfortable with getting the shots as they receive full approval.

ATLANTA — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now has full approval from the U.S. Food Drug and Administration. More than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the U.S since December.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a tweet that he sent a letter to the FDA earlier this month, hoping that more residents become more comfortable with getting the shots once the vaccines received full federal approval.

"Today’s move by the @US_FDA to grant full approval of the Pfizer vaccine is a welcome step in the right direction, and I encourage them to take similar action with the two COVID-19 vaccines still under Emergency Use Authorization," he said.

Moderna applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine a few months after Pfizer. J&J said it hopes to do so later this year.

Kemp also urged Georgians who haven't been vaccinated yet to get the shots.

As of Monday, 50% of Georgians eligible for the vaccine have received the shots; 8% have received their first dose, while the other 42% are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 9.4 million vaccines so far.