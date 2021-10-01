Macon leaders encourage Black community to get vaccinated against COVID-19

On Thursday, they gathered at the Tubman Museum to encourage the African-American community to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

MACON, Georgia — Some of Macon's African American leaders are urging people to step up and get vaccinated.

On Thursday morning at the Tubman Museum, the Macon-Bibb County African American Leadership Round Table announced its support for President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers and federal workers.

The group said the vaccine is especially important for the Black community.

Former Mayor C. Jack Ellis says everyone who can get the vaccination should.

"African-Americans have been devastated by this virus, and we want to encourage them to get to vaccinated," Ellis said. "There is no reason, unless they have health reasons or religious reasons, there is no reason not to get vaccinated."