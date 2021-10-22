Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to become available in Georgia next week

The Department of Public Health said on Friday that they would begin offering doses next Tuesday, Oct. 26.

ATLANTA — Booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines will be available starting next week in Georgia, the state Department of Public Health said Friday.

The DPH said in a release that boosters for those two brands of vaccine would be available at public health departments starting on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine have already been available.

The department laid out groups who will be eligible if they got their original vaccine doses six months or longer ago:

People who are 65 and older

People 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

People 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

People 18 and older who work or live in a high-risk setting

The DPH also said that those whose original vaccine dose was the J&J shot are recommended to get the booster if their shot was more than two months ago.

People who are eligible will be able to choose which vaccine dose they prefer for a booster, though not all vaccines will be available at all sites.

DPH directs Georgia residents to this website to find where they can get a vaccine appointment.

The federal Food and Drug Administration this week approved mixing and matching.