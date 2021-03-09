Music Midtown partners with City of Atlanta for Piedmont Park vaccine event

Any fans who get the shot will receive a free weekend pass to the music fest on Sept. 18 and 19, while supplies last.

ATLANTA — Music Midtown will partner with the City of Atlanta for a COVID vaccine event in Piedmont Park Sunday.

There will be two sites open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. where you can get the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson shot.

North of Piedmont Park Meadow on Charles Allen Drive (Walk-up only site)

Piedmont Park Promenade (You can register for the vaccine online here – walk-ups are also welcome).

Tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last. Everyone is required to wear a mask while attending the vaccine event.

“Vaccines are safe, and the best way to protect our families, friends, and neighbors,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. “We are grateful for responsible partners like Live Nation who are helping in our fight against COVID-19.”

Back in August, Music Midtown announced concertgoers must be fully vaccinated to attend or have a negative test within 72 hours of the festival.

According to a release, fans must receive their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson, two weeks prior to the festival, which is Friday, Sept. 3.

If fans are not fully vaccinated by this time, they can show their negative COVID test result.