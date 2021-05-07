Pfizer, BioNTech begin process seeking full FDA approval for COVID vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech said they are starting the process to request full FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine.

WASHINGTON — Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday announced they started the process to request full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their mRNA coronavirus vaccine.

The FDA has only given Emergency Use Authorization in December 2020 for the vaccine to be used on individuals 16 years of age and older.

Pfizer and BioNTech said data to support its vaccine will be submitted to the FDA on a "rolling basis" over the coming weeks, with a request for priority review.

“We are proud of the tremendous progress we’ve made since December in delivering vaccines to millions of Americans, in collaboration with the U.S. Government,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “We look forward to working with the FDA to complete this rolling submission and support their review, with the goal of securing full regulatory approval of the vaccine in the coming months.”