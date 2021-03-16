The state-run vaccination site is off of Eisenhower Parkway.

MACON, Ga. — Monday marks four weeks since the mass vaccination site first opened here in Macon, and since then, tens of thousands of Georgians have been able to come here to get vaccinated. The state says they are prepared for more.

Since the site first opened on February 22, the state has upgraded eligibility twice, including on Monday, causing wait times of over an hour.

"Everyone seems happy and pleased, nobody's really had anything negative to say about the wait," says Kerry Futch, who oversees the Macon site on behalf of the state.

He says as more people become eligible, they have to make more adjustments like opening up more lanes and bringing in extra help.

"We're in the process of bringing in more nurses, we haven't been able to get them all in yet. We've opened a partial lane in addition, so that's partially why we're backed up," he says.

Futch says there are a handful of things that Georgians can do to make sure they get in and out as soon as possible.