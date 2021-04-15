Top Georgia health official encourages vaccinations with 'It's Worth a Shot' campaign

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the commissioner of the Department of Public Health, will speak at a news conference this morning.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The press conference has concluded. You can watch 11Alive's Joe Ripley report on the "It's Worth a Shot" campaign in the video player above.

Original story below

Georgia's top public health official, Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, will encourage vaccinations with the launch of a "It's Worth a Shot" campaign today.

Dr. Toomey will be speaking at a press conference at 11 a.m. She will be joined by city leaders from the Georgia Municipal Association, including Union City Mayor Vince Williams, the GMA president, LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton, the GMA first vice president, and Hawkinsville Commissioner Sherry Berryhill, himself a COVID-19 survivor.

"This campaign was built to contribute to Gov. Brian Kemp's and DPH's goal to vaccinate as many Georgians as possible during spring and early summer 2021," a release said.

The state's goal is to get Georgia's vaccination rate to 70-80%. Currently, according to Department of Public Health figures, about 30% of the state has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 18% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Data compiled by The New York Times indicate Georgia is among the bottom handful of states in administering one dose of vaccine so far, and last in administering full vaccinations.