COVID vaccine frustrations: What Georgia is doing to help get public immunized

Many in the current phase are struggling to get their first dose of a COVID vaccine. Here's what local and state health department workers are doing to help.

ATLANTA — Georgians are racing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but frustration is setting in for many who can’t find it.

11Alive took your questions straight to the state to see where the supply of the vaccine stands now. Here’s what the Georgia Department of Public Health had to say.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia are filling up quickly leaving some people frustrated and concerned about whether they’ll get a chance while the state is vaccinating Group 1A+.

That group in Georgia totals around two million people. The Department of Public Health said 120,000 doses are arriving in Georgia each week and 40,000 have been going to long-term care facilities.

But the DPH said that next week, all 120,000 should be available for all Georgians in phase 1A.

In the meantime, the Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health District has said it is making changes to help people book appointments like posting exactly when people should check back for times.

“We expect to continue receiving the normal allocations of the vaccine and hopefully it’ll increase,” spokesman Chad Wasdin said.

The DPH said they hope to see an increase in vaccine production in the coming weeks and their goal is to vaccinate everyone - starting with those at highest risk.

Governor Brian Kemp said this week that the state can only wait for the Biden administration to announce when there will be an increase in supplies.