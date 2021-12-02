Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Georgia

Here's how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

ATLANTA — The world's largest retailer has expanded the number of locations across Georgia providing COVID-19 vaccines as more have now become available.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said that the number of Walmart locations that can vaccinate has grown from 10 to 60 Walmart stores across the state. The state has also increased the number of Sam's Clubs offering the vaccine from two to six statewide. These include 14 Walmart and Sam's Club locations in metro Atlanta.

In addition to Walmart, other large retailers in Georgia offering COVID vaccines for customers include Publix, Kroger, Ingles, and CVS Pharmacy locations.

The free vaccinations are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a state and federal partnership that targets getting immunizations in underserved areas.

The chains are in the process of expanding the availability of the vaccine to more retail pharmacies across the nation.

Previously, the only way clients could get an appointment at Walmart locations was to go through the Department of Public Health.

This has changed. Now, visitors can contact Walmart and Sam's Club directly at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and www.samsclub.com/covid.

Patients going to Sam's Club locations are advised that they do not need to be members in order to visit.

When people receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they will be scheduled for an appointment for their second dose, Walmart officials said.