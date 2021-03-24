The governor's expanded vaccine eligibility will be extended to Georgians 16 and older.

MACON, Ga. — Starting Thursday, Georgians 16 years old and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This follows Governor Brian Kemp's announcement Tuesday afternoon to expand eligibility.

"At first, I was kind of skeptical because I didn't know if there was going to be any side effects of anything of that sort," Katherine Narcisco said.

Narcisco said her feelings toward the COVID-19 vaccine changed, "Especially because I have my grandmas who are older in age, my mother who is also pretty up there as well. That's something that has really pushed me towards getting it."

Narcisco, who's 21, says she's struggled with trying to book an appointment up until Governor Kemp's announcement.

"I'm actually really excited about it. I'm ready to book my appointment and get it done," Narcisco said.

Narcisco isn't the only one ready. Ariana Lowe turned 16 last week, which makes her eligible, too.

"I thought that this was a great thing because the more people that can get it, the better. There's more younger people going out doing stuff than older people," Lowe said.

Lowe says after hearing Kemp's announcement, she felt relieved and she's encouraging everyone who is eligible to make plans to get vaccinated.

"Think, if every young person got the shot, we could stop this whole pandemic and this could all end and we won't have to spend time doing what we don't want to do, stuck in the house -- this could all end and we can have a fun summer," Lowe said.